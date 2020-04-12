MCI, CDA collect 700 tons of garbage daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Approximately 700 tons of solid waste is collected and transported by the Sanitation Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) from Federal capital on daily basis.

The Sanitation Directorate of CDA and IMC are responsible for delivery of adequate sanitation and garbage disposal services within municipal limits of Islamabad.

The main functions of the directorate and IMC include sweeping, door to door garbage collection, transportation and safe disposal of solid waste, shooting stray and wild dogs, functioning and maintenance of public toilets, clearance of nullahs / streams in coordination with Environment Wing and Directorate of Roads and Directorate of Maintenance, CDA and issuance of notices and challans on littering and abuse of water.

Directorate of Sanitation, CDA and IMC is providing sanitation services in the municipal limits of Islamabad.

It includes residential sectors, Industrial Area, Model Villages, Highways and Avenues, Commercial and Blue Areas, Faisal Masjid, Open Spaces, Public Places, Daman-e-koh, Shakarparian, Haj Complex, Industrial Exhibition, Religious Gatherings and Melody food Park.

Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) and CDA have proposed a new site to dump 700 metric tonnes of the capital city's daily garbage near Sangjani Margalla Hills.

The civic body acquired 100 acres land from the forest department of Punjab to establish a proper landfill site which is a lingering issue for the CDA.

The moment, the capital generates around 700 tonnes of solid waste on a daily basis which is collected and dumped at the temporary landfill in Sector I-12.

There is also a proposal to establish a solid waste plant at the site to regenerate the waste into energy.