MCI Committed To Improve Quality Of Life For Its Residents
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is committed to improving the quality of life for its residents through a variety of health-focused activities and amenities.
The sports and Culture Department of MCI is delighted to announce the launch of complimentary Yoga sessions for Islamabad residents, said a news release.
The sessions were started at the Multipurpose Ground, Sector F-6 Markaz, and F-9 Park, Mehran Gate near Baradri here Thursday.
Led by skilled instructors, the sessions will be held in two time slots from 6 am to 8 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm.
Participants of all ages and genders are encouraged to join these sessions at no cost.
Moreover, coaching classes for basketball, lawn tennis and futsal are now available for boys and girls aged 7 to 16 years at Sector F-6 Markaz, Multi-Purpose Ground.
For assistance, helpline numbers 051-9201607 and 0331-5181508 are provided.
The initiatives, initially introduced as a pilot project, underscore MCI's dedication to fostering a healthy lifestyle among its citizens, especially the youth.
The administration is committed to expanding such programs to foster community involvement and well-being.
