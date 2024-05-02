Open Menu

MCI Committed To Improve Quality Of Life For Its Residents

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM

MCI committed to improve quality of life for its residents

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is committed to improving the quality of life for its residents through a variety of health-focused activities and amenities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is committed to improving the quality of life for its residents through a variety of health-focused activities and amenities.

The sports and Culture Department of MCI is delighted to announce the launch of complimentary Yoga sessions for Islamabad residents, said a news release.

The sessions were started at the Multipurpose Ground, Sector F-6 Markaz, and F-9 Park, Mehran Gate near Baradri here Thursday.

Led by skilled instructors, the sessions will be held in two time slots from 6 am to 8 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Participants of all ages and genders are encouraged to join these sessions at no cost.

Moreover, coaching classes for basketball, lawn tennis and futsal are now available for boys and girls aged 7 to 16 years at Sector F-6 Markaz, Multi-Purpose Ground.

For assistance, helpline numbers 051-9201607 and 0331-5181508 are provided.

The initiatives, initially introduced as a pilot project, underscore MCI's dedication to fostering a healthy lifestyle among its citizens, especially the youth.

The administration is committed to expanding such programs to foster community involvement and well-being.

Related Topics

Tennis Islamabad Sports All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

'Cool' to race against legends says ripening Piast ..

'Cool' to race against legends says ripening Piastri

1 minute ago
 European court upholds Italy's claim to Greek bron ..

European court upholds Italy's claim to Greek bronze in US museum

1 minute ago
 Prosecutors accuse Trump of more violations of gag ..

Prosecutors accuse Trump of more violations of gag order, seek fines

2 minutes ago
 Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontlin ..

Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached

2 minutes ago
 Alcaraz crashes, Sinner hobbles out of Madrid

Alcaraz crashes, Sinner hobbles out of Madrid

1 minute ago
 Kenya names new defence chief after deadly chopper ..

Kenya names new defence chief after deadly chopper crash

1 minute ago
31 injured as passenger bus overturns

31 injured as passenger bus overturns

1 minute ago
 SFA to cooperate with all stakeholders to implemen ..

SFA to cooperate with all stakeholders to implement food safety standards: DG SF ..

1 minute ago
 Lowest inflation rate in two years - result of har ..

Lowest inflation rate in two years - result of hard work done by PDM-led govt: P ..

1 minute ago
 Three terrorists among two ringleaders gunned down ..

Three terrorists among two ringleaders gunned down in Tank IBO

7 minutes ago
 DC chaired DVC meeting

DC chaired DVC meeting

7 minutes ago
 NH&MP starts weekly road safety awareness campaign

NH&MP starts weekly road safety awareness campaign

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan