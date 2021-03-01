MCI conducts operation 'Tarnol' against illegal billboards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Upon the directions of Administrator, MCI Syeda Shafaq Hashmi, operation has been carried out by the Directorate of Municipal Administration in PWD and Chungi No 26 near Tarnol against illegal billboards and streamers.

Moreover, in continuation with the directions of Chairman CDA, Amer Ali Ahmed, operation against illegal encroachments in urban centers continued in G. 7 Markaz, G. 8 Markaz, Karachi Company G 9 and G. 11 Markaz.

Encroachments in corridors and footpaths had been removed and the activity would continue in coming days as well, said a press release issued here on Monday.