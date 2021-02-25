MCI conducts real-time mock-drill at Centaurs Mall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :On the instructions of Syeda Shafaq Hashmi, Administrator, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate (E&DM) Fire and Rescue teams conducted a real-time mock-drill at the Centaurs Mall on Thursday.

The Director Emergency & Disaster Management and the City Chief Fire Officer (CCFO), District Islamabad, led the drill.

The drill had four major components, artificial smoke and fumes spread, fire alarm/ emergency in the building, emergency evacuation drill and and rescue of the trapped victims inside the premises, using special Urban search & rescue team, supported with the canine unit(s) and paramedics.

The special snorkel measuring 29 meters as well as 68 meters procured from Finland was in the Mock-Exercise, together with the largest fire-fleet of District Islamabad.

The Fire fighters entered all the sophisticated parts and corners of Centaurs Mall, and also tested the installed equipments, emergency exits and their effectiveness, reservations which had been recorded to General Manager of the Mall.

The Mall-Management was also advised to submit their safety plans, maintenance agreements and other details to review the state of preparedness in light of Pakistan Building Codes, Fire Safety Provision 2016, being regulated under Islamabad Fire Prevention & Life Safety Regulations 2010.

The Emergency & Disaster Management (E&DM) Directorate urged such activities across the year in all High-rise Buildings, preferably in Blue-Area in first phase as well as in all VVIP buildings at constitution avenue, to keep them all prepared 24/7, to respond to any natural or man-made calamity.