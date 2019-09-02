The Ministry of Climate Change Monday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had not allocated any funds for fodder for animal of Marghazar Zoo during the current year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Climate Change Monday informed the Islamabad High Court IHC ) that the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had not allocated any funds for fodder for animal of Marghazar Zoo during the current year.

Director Altaf Hussain of the Climate Change Ministry apprised the court that animals could face starvation if the contractor stopped the food supply. Previously, the funds for zoo were used to be distributed in two parts, one for the animal food and the other for staff salaries.

The MCI this year, however, allocated funds only for staff salaries, he added.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah observed that the animals lodged at the zoo should be shifted to a wildlife sanctuary immediately if there was no fund for their food.

The court expressed displeasure over the reply of MCI Director Rana Tahir and issued him a showcase notice.

The chief justice remarked that big buildings and housing societies had been set up at the land of Bani Gala wildlife sanctuary.Who had violated the law, he questioned.

The MCI's counsel pleaded that the animal sanctuary could be set up on the remaining land.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the Islamabad Zoo was not established in accordance with the international standards. The MCI was neither properly running the zoo affairs nor it was ready to hand it over to the Ministry of Climate Change, he added.

He remarked that the elephant lodged at the zoo should be either shifted to a wildlife sanctuary or sent back to Sri Lanka, if the Zoo management could not care of him.

The court directed the respondents to submit more documents within two days and adjourned the hearing.