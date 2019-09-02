UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCI Does Not Allocate Fund For Zoo Animal's Food This Year: Islamabad High Court Told

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:23 PM

MCI does not allocate fund for zoo animal's food this year: Islamabad High Court told

The Ministry of Climate Change Monday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had not allocated any funds for fodder for animal of Marghazar Zoo during the current year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Climate Change Monday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had not allocated any funds for fodder for animal of Marghazar Zoo during the current year.

Director Altaf Hussain of the Climate Change Ministry apprised the court that animals could face starvation if the contractor stopped the food supply. Previously, the funds for zoo were used to be distributed in two parts, one for the animal food and the other for staff salaries.

The MCI this year, however, allocated funds only for staff salaries, he added.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah observed that the animals lodged at the zoo should be shifted to a wildlife sanctuary immediately if there was no fund for their food.

The court expressed displeasure over the reply of MCI Director Rana Tahir and issued him a showcase notice.

The chief justice remarked that big buildings and housing societies had been set up at the land of Bani Gala wildlife sanctuary.Who had violated the law, he questioned.

The MCI's counsel pleaded that the animal sanctuary could be set up on the remaining land.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the Islamabad Zoo was not established in accordance with the international standards. The MCI was neither properly running the zoo affairs nor it was ready to hand it over to the Ministry of Climate Change, he added.

He remarked that the elephant lodged at the zoo should be either shifted to a wildlife sanctuary or sent back to Sri Lanka, if the Zoo management could not care of him.

The court directed the respondents to submit more documents within two days and adjourned the hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Altaf Hussain Sri Lanka Bani Islamabad High Court Court Housing

Recent Stories

Manchester City: 11 years of footballing glory

40 minutes ago

Arab League Head to Meet With Iraqi Leaders, Discu ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's Abe to Reshuffle Cabinet Next Week After E ..

2 minutes ago

Bill introduced in Senate to restrict NAB from pro ..

2 minutes ago

No-Deal Brexit May Lead to Up to 2-Day Cargo Vehic ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police book man for taking out 'illegal ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.