MCI establishes separate counters of birth, death certificates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :On the direction of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Administrator, MCI / DG, ICT Syeda Shafaq Hashmi has established separate counters at Citizen Facilitation Center, G-11/4 to provide birth / death & marriage / divorce certificate services of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad keeping in view the convenience of general public.

In addition to that, separate counters have been set up for the services of the Labor Department including registration of firms, labor and NGOs. Syeda Shafaq Hashmi said that the convenience of the people is the first priority of the administration and various departments are required to work together in this endeavor.

She also directed all wings to remain available in their offices and resolve all issues of general public.