UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCI Establishes Separate Counters Of Birth, Death Certificates

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

MCI establishes separate counters of birth, death certificates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :On the direction of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Administrator, MCI / DG, ICT Syeda Shafaq Hashmi has established separate counters at Citizen Facilitation Center, G-11/4 to provide birth / death & marriage / divorce certificate services of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad keeping in view the convenience of general public.

In addition to that, separate counters have been set up for the services of the Labor Department including registration of firms, labor and NGOs. Syeda Shafaq Hashmi said that the convenience of the people is the first priority of the administration and various departments are required to work together in this endeavor.

She also directed all wings to remain available in their offices and resolve all issues of general public.

Related Topics

Islamabad Marriage Divorce All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves performance managemen ..

46 minutes ago

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

1 hour ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

2 hours ago

Malaysia PMâ€™s meeting with UAE leaders a &#039;m ..

2 hours ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

2 hours ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.