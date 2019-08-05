UrduPoint.com
MCI Expedite Cleanliness Work At Nullahs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:51 PM

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has accelerated the cleanliness work at Nullahs (natural watercourses) to ensure the smooth flow of water during Monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ):The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has accelerated the cleanliness work at Nullahs (natural watercourses) to ensure the smooth flow of water during Monsoon rains.

Over 80 per cent task had been completed, while mud and garbage were also being lifted from the bank of those Nullahs, an official in Sanitation Directorate (MCI) told APP on Sunday.

At least one Nullah was following from almost every sector of Islamabad and the civic body was taking special measures to clean those and ward off any untoward incident as well as to save the citizens from several health dangers, the official maintained.

He pointed out that, the directorate was regularly carried out desilting work , but due to the negligence of some people, the water flow interrupted which leaded to stinky smell for the locals.

He appealed the citizens to keep the environment clean, as the sewerage lines are causing a massive stench, whereas throwing of plastic bags and other solid waste results in blockage of smooth flow of nullah water.

"If the public sensitize in that regard, the garbage and malodorousness can be controlled and the spread of diseases can be prevented besides breeding of mosquitoes and other insects", he added.

