ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Director Sanitation, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Sardar Khan Zimri on Wednesday said MCI had finalized the land site for first-ever proper engineered sanitary landfill facility for the capital.

He said the site will help in resolving the issue of waste disposal, and a report has also been submitted to the government for further necessary actions.

He was addressing a special seminar titled "Clean and Green Pakistan: Reforming the Waste Management Sector" organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here.

Sardar Khan Zimri said to meet the financial challenges, MCI has decided to impose sanitation charges against collection of garbage at the door-steps and suggestions from the citizens are welcomed in this regard.

He urged the citizens to be responsible in order to keep their surroundings clean. Everyday, around 550-600 tons waste produced in the capital and is collected by MCI on daily basis, he added.

Dr Imran S. Khalid, Research Fellow & Head Climate Change Unit, SDPI stated that a proper waste management system is virtually non-existent in Pakistani cities. This leads to open dumping of solid and hazardous waste which are a threat to human health. Moreover, open burning of waste contributes to the growing menace of air pollution, he added.

He emphasized the need for municipalities to work with civil society and private sector to develop effective and sustainable mechanisms for properly dealing with our growing waste problem.

Mohammad Husnain, Operational Head, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) said that Rawalpindi city produce around 830 tons of waste every day, which RWMC, with obsolete resource equipment and limited workforce, is very efficiently (94%) collecting and disposing.

He said that RWMC is working on the vision of zero landfill waste and for that RWMC is working on materializing a proper engineered sanitary landfill facility for Rawalpindi city.

Jamil Asghar Bhatti, President, Solid Waste Association of Pakistan (SWAP) said that when the capital city was being planned, a proper waste landfill site for the city was ignored which led to current chaotic situation.

He said that a comprehensive and integrated solid waste management cycle has 6 steps including Primary collection, transportation, recycling, disposal, motivation and organisation.

He urged the government to adopt this comprehensive waste management cycle and stressed more on motivation and involvement of all stakeholders.

He also called upon the government to strengthen the local government system for better solid waste management system.

Sumaira Gul, CEO, Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust while stressing on economic benefits associated with waste management system said that trash is cash and not a waste.

She said that if private sector, particularly, social entrepreneurs engaged and facilitated, 22 industries, which are associated with solid waste, can help thrive and create employment opportunities.

Zoone Hasan Sultan, Environment Programme Lead, Pak Mission Society emphasized the need for rehabilitation of environment for better healthy life through improved solid waste management practices.

Hassaan Sipra, Climate and Environmental Researcher COMSATS University stressed upon MCI and CDA to engage with schools and universities to help raise awareness and change societal behavior.