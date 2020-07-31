UrduPoint.com
MCI Finalizes Plan To Keep Islamabad Clean During Eid Days

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:34 PM

The Sanitation Directorate, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has finalized its plan to keep the Federal Capital clean during Eid-ul-Azha days

On the directions of Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz some 2,000 sanitary workers with 100 vehicles have been assigned the task to collect and dispose of offal and other wastes of the sacrificial animals from different sectors of the capital city.

More than 80 deep ditches have been dug out at 40 different places for the disposal of animal wastes on scientific basis.

The Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz issued directives while sharing a meeting on other day, to devise a plan to make the city clean and to collect and dispose of animal wastes.

The meeting was attended by Director General, Civic Management Metropolitan Corporation (MII) Khalil Ahmad Soomro, Director, Sanitation Sardar Khan Zmarai, Deputy Director Salauddin Qazi, and Assistant Director Mohsin Shirazi.

The Mayor Mayor sought public cooperation for making this operation successful, urging them to not throw offal and other waste material of sacrificial animals in the green areas rather keeps it in front of their houses so that sanitation workers could easily pick and dispose off the waste in proper manner.

The Mayor was briefed that two emergency cells have also been set up, one at Transport Section, CDA Fire Headquarters while the other one at Sanitation Directorate, Sector G-6-1/4. These centers would be functional round the clock.

According to the cleanliness plan, the capital city would be divided into five zones in the supervision of Director Sanitation.

Zone I would comprise sectors F-5, F-6, G-5, G-6, Blue Area, Saidpur Village and Barri Imam. Zone II would consist of Faisal Mosque, sectors E-7, F-7, F-8, G-7 and G-8. Areas in Zone III would be F-10, F-11, Golra, G-9, G-10, G-11 and G-13. While Zone IV would cover sectors H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9, I-10, I-11, and Zone V included areas were Islamabad Highway, Model Village Humak, Shahzad Town, Rawal Town and Margallah Town.

The residents were asked to register their complaints for collection and disposal of waste at Sanitation Directorate help line 1334 and telephone 051-9213908-9211555, 9203216 or through Whatsapp on 0335-5001213.

