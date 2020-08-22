UrduPoint.com
MCI Holds Meeting To View Muharram's Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 08:56 PM

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz Friday presided over a special meeting to review the arrangements made by the Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) on the occasion of Muharram-ul-Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz Friday presided over a special meeting to review the arrangements made by the Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) on the occasion of Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to details, the Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Ansar Aziz decided to review the arrangements made by the corporation for the 9th and 10th Muharram's processions, said a press releases received here.

The processions routes will be dotted with sabeel stalls, to provide water and milk to participants and general public.

The mayor will personally oversee the arrangements made by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for Muharram.

The mayor will also visit Islamabad procession routes and central mourning procession. In this regard, the mayor said that milk and water sabeels would be set up by the corporation on the routes of Muharram's processions and around the central procession, which he would personally supervise.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor; Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, Director General Water Management and Director Sanitation; Sardar Khan Zamri, Director Water Supply, Director City Sewerage, Director Emergency Disaster Management (E&DM) Iftikhar Haideri, Director Environment, Director Roads, Media Coordinator; Mohsin Sherazi, along with heads of other relevant departments.

