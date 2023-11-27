MCI issues alert on fire safety, emergency exit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Emergency and Disaster Management directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has issued an alert on fire safety, life safety and emergency exit routes in all buildings in Islamabad.

All public and private buildings, residential plazas and towers, commercial and high-rise buildings, educational institutions, schools, hospitals, assembly buildings, wedding halls, petrol pumps and gas stations and industrial buildings and all kinds of shops, flats, houses and Installation of fire safety system, emergency exit routes and presence of trained fire fighting staff will be essential 24 hours, told MCI spokesperson .

According to the alert issued, non-sounding of fire alarm, automatic fire detection system, fire fighting system, fire suppression system, smoke detection system, hose rails, fire pumps and proper allocated water storage and Lack of provision of tanks for fire fighting, lack of automatic sprinkler systems, lack of trend staff and control room, lack of training and personal protective equipment including first aid, fireballs, fire blankets, petrol diesel and electrically operated fire pumps, Lack of emergency lighting are dangerous for buildings and it can cause a fatal accident.

Complaints against all such hazardous buildings may be made to the Emergency Audit Prevention Wing, a subsidiary of the Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad or direct to Fire Headquarters, Sector G-7. /1.

All building owners should prepare fire safety and life safety plans for their building and obtain NOC from the Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management and be ready for safety audit which is going on daily across the city.