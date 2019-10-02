(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Environment Wing of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) on Wednesday launched a tree Plantation drive at Ankara Park near Rawal Dam under the campaign 'Clean and Green Pakistan' aims to plant more trees for clean environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Environment Wing of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) on Wednesday launched a tree Plantation drive at Ankara Park near Rawal Dam under the campaign 'Clean and Green Pakistan' aims to plant more trees for clean environment.

Director Environment MCI, Irfan Niaz said that under ongoing clean and green campaign by the authority wild growth was being cleared, tree plantation was being carried out in addition to addressing issues pertaining to cleanliness of the city.

As a result�of vigorous push, significant area of the capital city has been cleared�from�rank vegetation and wild growth, he said.

Mutual coordination among�CDA, Environment Wing of MCI and�Islamabad�Administration ICT is playing key role in the efforts for reviving the Clean and Green status of capital city.

This initiative was started under the supervision of ICT Administration last month to address the declining situation of cleanliness of the city and to remove unattended wild growth and rank vegetation.

All concerned departments were taken onboard�and after ensuring effective coordination among the departments, the city is gradually regaining its original shape.

During the recent efforts made in this regard, rank vegetation and wild growth has been removed�from�the median strips and green belts along the major roads, avenues, marakiz,�market, parks and roads within the sectors.

Furthermore, after removing wild growth and rank vegetation, landscaping along the major roads has also been initiated.

Improvement of general cleanliness of the city is also main focus of the ongoing clean and green campaign. In this connection, Sanitation staff of MCI has been deputed to remove unattended garbage dumps particularly in the green belts and jungle areas as well as at the outskirts of the city in addition to routine cleanliness activities.

Assistant Commissioners in this regard in accordance with assigned tasks, are conducting visits of different areas to supervise the efforts to make�Islamabad�clean and green. Fines are being imposed on the spot in addition to sealing of premises involved in the littering. In this connection, fines around Rs. 200,000/- on different elements were imposed on littering and other such violations.