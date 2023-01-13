UrduPoint.com

MCI Merges EDM, DoC For Efficient Crisis Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Friday decided to merge the control rooms of the Directorate of Emergency & Disaster Management (EDM) and the Directorate of Cares (DoC) to cope with emergency situations more efficiently and effectively.

The decision was taken in the review committee meeting of Directorates MCI held on Friday, a press release said.

While chairing the meeting Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon said that the decision was aimed to tackle every type of emergency situation under one platform through a joint and coordinated effort.

The DC said that the emergency number for the control room would remain '1122'.

Memon directed the officials to present a progress report and take every possible measure to ensure the merger on a prompt basis.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and MCI officials.

