MCI organizes Naat competition

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The Directorate of sports Culture and Tourism MCI organized an inter-school Husan-e-Naat-e-Rasool Maqbool competition on Sunday at End Craft village in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

Students of different schools recited Hadiya-e-Naat in honour of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Usman Ahmed from SLS school Systems bagged first while Basit from Crescent School and Muhammad Daniyal Mirza from SLS School got second and third position respectively in the competition.

In girls competition, Manahl Nader Ayesha from Lasani School won first position, Aqsi Batul from OPF School got second and Noor Fatima Zeeshan from Career School secured the third position.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (East), Islamabad distributed certificates, medals and trophies to the position holders.