MCI plans to launch plastic free campaign at UCs level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has planned to launch awareness campaign at Union Councils (UCs) level to sensitize the Federal capital's dwellers about harmful effects of plastic usage.

The move was aimed at making the city plastic free as sensitization is more important than imposing fine, said Deputy Mayor MCI Syed�Zeeshan�Ali�Naqvi talking to APP on Monday.

The plastic, which has become necessary use item, was not only affecting the environment but also endangering aquatic life, he added.

He said the alternative products for plastic like cloth bags and other degradable plastic would be introduced in the city before penalizing the citizens and in that regard, MCI was conducting regular meetings with manufactures and other stake holder.

Naqvi said, before August 14, the awareness walks at recreational places, public parks even at every platform would also be arranged in collaboration with civil society workers to motivate the general public refraining from plastic usage.

The steamers would be set up with consultation of climate change ministry and Islamabad Capital Territory administration around different areas of the city, he said.

Answering a query, he said the government should assist MCI in introducing cheap alternative products against plastic with their easy accessibility to the people for desired results.

He said, the campaign "Say no to Plastic" was already running on social media, while to make this drive successful on ground, a joint effort was needed by taking all stake holders on board which conveyed a positive message among citizens.