MCI Plants 400 Saplings In Kachnar Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has planted 400 saplings in Kachnar park located in the area of sector I-8 under the "Clean and Green" Islamabad campaign.

MCI workers in collaboration with COMSATS University volunteers planted saplings at the park to increase the green cover in the Federal capital, a senior official in MCI told APP.

"We are engaging private sector to make the campaign successful and around one million saplings would be planted by this year ," the official added.

He said it was fourth consecutive year when MCI was planting saplings by utilizing its own resources while no special fund was provided by the government in that regard. The campaign was started back in 2016.

He said mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Ansar Aziz had directed the staff to look after saplings and citizens were also advised to ensure growth of plants at their areas.

