ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought comments from Local Government Commission (LGC) in another petition seeking interpretation of powers of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition moved by MCI Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz.

At the outset of hearing, the counsel for MCI mayor Barrister Zafarullah pleaded that the Ministry of Climate Change had stopped the MCI from cleanliness in the city, through a letter. He said his client had also prayed the bench to fix the powers of local body representatives in his petition.

However, the lawyer of the Ministry of Climate Change informed the bench that the ministry had already withdrew its letter mentioned by the petitioner.

The LGC's lawyer said three identical petitions were under proceeding before the IHC Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and prayed the court to club the above case with these petitions as well.

The bench sought written comments from LGC till March 20, and adjourned hearing of the case.