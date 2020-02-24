UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCI Powers' Case: Islamabad High Court Seeks LGC's Comments

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:19 PM

MCI powers' case: Islamabad High Court seeks LGC's comments

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought comments from Local Government Commission (LGC) in another petition seeking interpretation of powers of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought comments from Local Government Commission (LGC) in another petition seeking interpretation of powers of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition moved by MCI Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz.

At the outset of hearing, the counsel for MCI mayor Barrister Zafarullah pleaded that the Ministry of Climate Change had stopped the MCI from cleanliness in the city, through a letter. He said his client had also prayed the bench to fix the powers of local body representatives in his petition.

However, the lawyer of the Ministry of Climate Change informed the bench that the ministry had already withdrew its letter mentioned by the petitioner.

The LGC's lawyer said three identical petitions were under proceeding before the IHC Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and prayed the court to club the above case with these petitions as well.

The bench sought written comments from LGC till March 20, and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad March Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE issues travels bans to Iran, Thailand followin ..

5 minutes ago

Lijian Zhao becomes new spokesman of China’s For ..

8 minutes ago

PCB confirms no complaint received from Gladiators

9 minutes ago

China Geological Survey Ship Concludes Offshore Ma ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister calls cabinet meeting for Fe ..

1 minute ago

Meeting reviews Punjab Highway Patrol performance

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.