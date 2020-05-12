MCI prepared to tackle COVID-19, says Mayor

Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz has urged residents of the federal capital to exercise all precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from the novel coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz has urged residents of the Federal capital to exercise all precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from the novel coronavirus.

In a message, the mayor said that the best way to avoid the disease was to stay at home and ensure social distancing.

He further said that the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) has taken all possible measures to keep residents safe and has collaborated with the district administration in this regard.

Aziz said the virus was an extraordinary phenomenon and therefore extraordinary steps were needed to contain it.