MCI reduces essential item prices in weekly bazaars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has further reduced prices of some essential items in its all weekly bazaars to ensure the provision of maximum relief to citizens.

The decision was taken after a meeting held last week between the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and all stake holders including Market Committees to review the price difference between MCI Bazaars and local administration price list, an official source in MCI told APP on Tuesday.

The capital dwellers have complained with District Magistrate about the price of few items that were being sold in MCI weekly bazaars higher than the prices fixed by the local administration for the revenue limits of Islamabad.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration said that actions were being accelerated against hoarders and profiteers after imposition of Section 144 by the District Magistrate to curb artificial price-hike on edible items, especially vegetables and fruits.

He said the ICT and its all attached department including food , agriculture department, market committee, magistrates and ICT police were ensuring display of official price list of essential items at the shops besides forwarding the violators to the assistant commissioner concerned for the penal action.

The capital administration has also taken an inclusive step to sensitize the masses about actual prices of edibles by recently launching 'Durust Daam' application, enabling the citizens to lodge complaints against the profiteers, he added.

Meanwhile, it has been observed that the ongoing situation was contrary to the arrangements made against the violators as a variety of fruits and vegetables were being sold at higher rates.

The residents of the city have called for expediting action against the profiteers, saying the shopkeepers were using tempered weighing gadgets to earn extra margins.

They urged the district administration to conduct regular visits to the markets to keep an eye on such violations.

During a visit to different markets including Aabpara market, Sitara market, Khanna Pull and Kurri road's market, it was noticed that Apple was being sold at Rs120 to 200 per kg, banana at Rs100 per dozen, Guava at Rs 120 per kg, pomegranate and Japanese fruit at Rs100 per kg against the rates fixed by ICT admin of Rs 85 to 135, Rs44 to Rs72, Rs74 and Rs110 and Rs 74 respectively.

Similarly, the vegetables including Potato, Tomato, Ginger, Cucumber and Lemon are also being sold at Rs65 Kg, Rs250Kg, Rs440, Rs70 and Rs160, respectively which was quite high than the official rates.

Muhammad Zaheer, a buyer at Aabpara market, said the administration was not taking solid steps and added cosmetic measures would not suffice.

"It is not possible for a shopkeeper to sell the edibles at high rates without any patronage," he regretted and urged the departments concerned to adopt zero tolerance against the profiteers and hoarders.

Another buyer at Sitara Market called for setting up more Sasta Bazaars in the Federal capital so that the poor and middle class people could purchase items at fair rates.

