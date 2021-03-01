UrduPoint.com
MCI Removes Encroachment In PWD, Chungi 26

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Directorate of Municipal Administration Islamabad (MCI) has carried out operation against encroachment in PWD and 26 No. Chungi near Tarnol and removed illegal billboards and streamers.

The operation was carried out on the direction of Administrator, MCI Syeda Shafaq Hashmi, said a press release.

Similarly, operation was also carried out against encroachments in urban centers continued in G. 7 Markaz, G. 8 Markaz, Karachi Company G 9 and G. 11 Markaz. Encroachments in corridors and footpaths were removed.

