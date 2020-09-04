UrduPoint.com
MCI Removes Illegal Structures In Sector I-9, I-10

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) demolished several illegal structures in sector I-9 and I-10 and confiscated encroachment material.

The operation was carried out in main markets and Marakiz of both the sectors that was jointly participated by the teams of Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) and Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), MCI spokesman said in a press release issued on Friday.

He said Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar was committed to clean the Federal capital from encroachment and nobody would be allowed to occupy the state land.

The drive will continue across the city with same pace in the coming days, the spokesman added.

