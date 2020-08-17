UrduPoint.com
MCI Sets Up Control Room To Monitor "Muharram-ul-Haraam" Arrangement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has established a control room in Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) to monitor arrangement regarding 'Muharram-ul-Haraam.

The director E&DM, Iftakhar Haideri has been appointed in-charge and focal person of the control room that would be operational from 1st Muharram-ul-Haram, and would be functional 24 hours throughout the week, said a notification issued by MCI on Monday.

The corporation also established a landline number and helpline of control room 051-9252842- 16 to address public complaints in best possible manner.

MCI Directors Group on whatsapp would also be utilized for coordination.

All complaints /issues would be disseminated to concerned formations after registering them in control room, it said.

Directorate of Sanitation, Municipal Administration, Water Supply, Street Light Division, City Sewerage Division, Environment (E, W&R) and CARES 1122 would all work in close liaison with the focal person for early redressal of complaints.

On the other hand, a special committee was formed under the supervision of Deputy Mayor Islamabad, Syed Zeeshan Naqvi to look after the affairs of Muharram processions and arrangements at Imambargahs, it added.

