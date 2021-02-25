UrduPoint.com
MCI Takes Lead In Setting-up 'Street Economy Unit' In Pakistan

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

MCI takes lead in setting-up 'Street Economy Unit' in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad has become the first municipality in Pakistan to set-up a dedicated Street Economy Unit.

The initiative is in continuation of MCI's collaboration with Ehsaas program and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) for implementation of an effective intervention for streamlining street vending in Islamabad, said a news release.

MCI Administrator Syeda Shafaq Hashmi was of the view that governance of street vendors had been a low priority area for city authorities. However, the situation had changed with the interest of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar in enhancing street livelihood for the poor and mostly migrant segment.

Under her guidance, PIDE has facilitated MCI in the structuring of Street Economy Unit.

Besides, instituting effectual governance of street vending, another key objective of this endeavor is to create recognition of street vending as a legitimate vocation and livelihood tool for the poor. Street vending in Islamabad, like other urban centers of Pakistan, is marked with lack of regularization, haphazard vending, ineffective eviction campaigns, congestion, environmental and corruption issues. MCI is striving to pilot a successful Street Economy Unit, which may be replicated in other municipalities of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

