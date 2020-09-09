MCI thanks Japanese govt for supplementing PM clean,green drive

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for extending financial assistance worth $4.7 million to improve sanitary services in the Federal Capital.

"The initiative will surely upgrade the MCI's sanitation system and supplement the Prime Minister's Clean-Green Pakistan drive in the capital city ," said the MCI Chief Officer Sayeda Shafaq Hashmi in an exclusive talk with APP.

She said the assistance would help MCI procure special vehicles including 14 garbage compactor, eight skip lifter vehicles and seven sewer jet suckers machine from Japan.

The chief officer said the population of Islamabad had grown exponentially in the last some years, that eventually led to the expansion of MCI sanitation department's mandate.

She said the initiative would help MCI to lift the garbage from rural areas on the regular basis and ensure clean and green environment in the city.

According to an official source in the MCI, the federal capital generated 600 tonnes of garbage on daily basis. He also pointed out the financial constraints faced by the MCI.

It may be mention here that the agreement for provision of the financial assistance was signed between two governments the other day.