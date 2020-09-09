UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCI Thanks Japanese Govt For Supplementing PM Clean,green Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:54 PM

MCI thanks Japanese govt for supplementing PM clean,green drive

The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for extending financial assistance worth $4.7 million to improve sanitary services in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for extending financial assistance worth $4.7 million to improve sanitary services in the Federal Capital.

"The initiative will surely upgrade the MCI's sanitation system and supplement the Prime Minister's Clean-Green Pakistan drive in the capital city ," said the MCI Chief Officer Sayeda Shafaq Hashmi in an exclusive talk with APP.

She said the assistance would help MCI procure special vehicles including 14 garbage compactor, eight skip lifter vehicles and seven sewer jet suckers machine from Japan.

The chief officer said the population of Islamabad had grown exponentially in the last some years, that eventually led to the expansion of MCI sanitation department's mandate.

She said the initiative would help MCI to lift the garbage from rural areas on the regular basis and ensure clean and green environment in the city.

According to an official source in the MCI, the federal capital generated 600 tonnes of garbage on daily basis. He also pointed out the financial constraints faced by the MCI.

It may be mention here that the agreement for provision of the financial assistance was signed between two governments the other day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Vehicles Japan May From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

1 hour ago

Al Ramz Capital announces its subscription to Al E ..

2 hours ago

EU's Michel Says Bloc Ready to Assist Greece Follo ..

1 minute ago

Nawaz Sharif moves petitions against surrender ord ..

1 minute ago

Asif Zardari seeks dismissal of mega money launder ..

1 minute ago

UNESCO urges doubling investment in education to e ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.