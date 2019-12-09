MCI to pay due attention to resolve civic issues of capital: Ali Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs MNA Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said that Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has failed to resolve the civic issues of the residents of the Federal capital.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said around 11000 staff of CDA has been shifted to MCI and they are under administrative control of Mayor Islamabad.

He added that the mayor was paying little attention to measures to overcome the capital's water shortage.

Ali Awan said 160 out of 192 tubewells are out of order, and most water tankers are not functional, which has added to people's woes.

Because of poor garbage collection arrangements, the capital will give a dirty look, Ali Nawaz said. He urged the local government to improve sanitation work.

He pointed out that the city administration had ensured the provision of 256 million gallons per day (MGD) to the capital dwellers six years but now only 56 MGD was being provided to residents.

To a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a struggle for 22 years and this is a result of his struggle that Imran Khan emerged as a national leader.

He said all Sharif family was facing accountability on account of corruption adding that court granted bail to Nawaz Sharif on health ground.