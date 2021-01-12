UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCI To Provide All Basic Amenities To Residents: Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

MCI to provide all basic amenities to residents: Mayor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Mayor Islamabad Pir Adil Gilani on Tuesday said it was top priority of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) to provide all basic civic amenities to the residents of the Federal capital.

Talking to APP he expressed his resolve to strengthen MCI and solve capital's problems on priority.

He said if funds would be provided timely, MCI would start development projects across the federal capital and issues lingering for long would be resolved.

Adil said Islamabad is second most beautiful city of the world and MCI would take all possible measures to further enhance natural beauty of the capital.

He said rural areas of Islamabad remained neglected in past and genuine issues of these areas were not settled, adding that all out efforts would be made to resolve all such issues.

Related Topics

Islamabad World All Top

Recent Stories

SEHA commences administration of COVID-19 vaccine ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai hosts Hankook 24H on Thursday

26 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 42,640 new licences in 2020

26 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 108,401 people against COVID-19 in ..

41 minutes ago

Vivo Introduces Y51s For Clear Shots & Swift Perfo ..

2 hours ago

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broads ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.