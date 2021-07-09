UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCI To Set Up 3 Cattle Markets Ahead Of Eid-ul-Adha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

MCI to set up 3 cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator, MCI, Syeda Shafaq Hashmi on Friday said that the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) would set up three cattle markets at different locations in the outskirts of the Federal capital ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

He said that the cattle markets would be established at Barakahu, Taramri and Tarnol, following National and Command Operation Center (NCOC) guidelines for Eid-ul-Adha, directing the authorities concerned to assure that cattle markets were established outside the cities to curb the virus spread, Talking to APP, she said the markets would be functional from 1st Zilhaj, likely to  start on July 11 (Sunday), with strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the district administration in wake of COVID-19.

"It was responsibility of MCI to provide opportunity to citizens of Islamabad to perform their religious duties along with safety measures," she noted.

According to NCOC guidelines, "A complete ban will remain in place on the sale of sacrificial animals within the premises of cities," "The staffers and the traders at the cattle markets should be vaccinated, " it added.

Earlier, the National Ministry of Health had also issued COVID guidelines to be followed during Eid-ul-Adha, besides expressing concern that cattle markets could become a source of virus spread in the country.

"Social distancing should be ensured at the cattle markets, besides implementing directives regarding facemask," the ministry said.

It further added that the temperature of those entering the market should be checked other than sanitizing the hands of the visitors.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Sale July Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

52 seconds ago

Youth can promote democracy through effective comm ..

1 minute ago

69,453 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

6 minutes ago

RSB Dubai grants ENGIE Solutions first accreditati ..

6 minutes ago

IGP briefs PM about coupleâ€™s harassment case in ..

24 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.