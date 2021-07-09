MCI to set up 3 cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator, MCI, Syeda Shafaq Hashmi on Friday said that the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) would set up three cattle markets at different locations in the outskirts of the Federal capital ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

He said that the cattle markets would be established at Barakahu, Taramri and Tarnol, following National and Command Operation Center (NCOC) guidelines for Eid-ul-Adha, directing the authorities concerned to assure that cattle markets were established outside the cities to curb the virus spread, Talking to APP, she said the markets would be functional from 1st Zilhaj, likely to start on July 11 (Sunday), with strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the district administration in wake of COVID-19.

"It was responsibility of MCI to provide opportunity to citizens of Islamabad to perform their religious duties along with safety measures," she noted.

According to NCOC guidelines, "A complete ban will remain in place on the sale of sacrificial animals within the premises of cities," "The staffers and the traders at the cattle markets should be vaccinated, " it added.

Earlier, the National Ministry of Health had also issued COVID guidelines to be followed during Eid-ul-Adha, besides expressing concern that cattle markets could become a source of virus spread in the country.

"Social distancing should be ensured at the cattle markets, besides implementing directives regarding facemask," the ministry said.

It further added that the temperature of those entering the market should be checked other than sanitizing the hands of the visitors.

