ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has been showing apathetic attitude to handover Islamabad Zoo's management to the Ministry of Climate Change regardless of Islamabad High Court 's verdict.

Talking to APP, a official of the ministry said that the MCI officials particularly Director Zoo Rana Tanvir had been written repeated letters and made phone calls but in vain.

"It has been 3-4 days that the MCI officials responsible for zoo management have not appeared in the ministry to discuss the matter, however, they have locked their offices on the visit of the Ministry's Secretary to the zoo which is quite suspicious," he added.

He added that the Secretary would take up the issue with Secretary Interior as MCI officials were not cooperating with the ministry which was tantamount to court orders' defiance.

"Their cold and criminal attitude is jeopardizing the wildlife kept at the zoo which is already not in sound condition and requires immediate attention," he added.

To a question, he said the issue had been brought under the notice of Chairman Capital Development Authority who had assured to look into the matter.

The ministry had adopted an open door policy where it had invited all stakeholders including citizens, authorities, civil society and non-governmental organizations to come together to improve the condition of the zoo. The conduct of MCI officials was deplorable in this regard as they were putting the precious animal species into perils. The ministry was waiting for further directions of the court and if the situation persists then it would take strict action against MCI staff as per law, he added.