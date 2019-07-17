UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCI's Criminal Negligence Jeopardizes Wildlife At Islamabad Zoo

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:54 PM

MCI's criminal negligence jeopardizes wildlife at Islamabad Zoo

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has been showing apathetic attitude to handover Islamabad Zoo's management to the Ministry of Climate Change regardless of Islamabad High Court's verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has been showing apathetic attitude to handover Islamabad Zoo's management to the Ministry of Climate Change regardless of Islamabad High Court's verdict.

Talking to APP, a official of the ministry said that the MCI officials particularly Director Zoo Rana Tanvir had been written repeated letters and made phone calls but in vain.

"It has been 3-4 days that the MCI officials responsible for zoo management have not appeared in the ministry to discuss the matter, however, they have locked their offices on the visit of the Ministry's Secretary to the zoo which is quite suspicious," he added.

He added that the Secretary would take up the issue with Secretary Interior as MCI officials were not cooperating with the ministry which was tantamount to court orders' defiance.

"Their cold and criminal attitude is jeopardizing the wildlife kept at the zoo which is already not in sound condition and requires immediate attention," he added.

To a question, he said the issue had been brought under the notice of Chairman Capital Development Authority who had assured to look into the matter.

The ministry had adopted an open door policy where it had invited all stakeholders including citizens, authorities, civil society and non-governmental organizations to come together to improve the condition of the zoo. The conduct of MCI officials was deplorable in this regard as they were putting the precious animal species into perils. The ministry was waiting for further directions of the court and if the situation persists then it would take strict action against MCI staff as per law, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Civil Society Visit Criminals Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority All Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khalifa issues law amending provisions in A ..

26 minutes ago

Libya extradites Manchester bomber's brother: secu ..

1 minute ago

14 dead in Mumbai building collapse as search call ..

1 minute ago

Farewell reception in honour of outgoing DG SBP

1 minute ago

US Command Plans to Increase Number of Private Mil ..

6 minutes ago

Euro area bank rescue fund rises to $37B

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.