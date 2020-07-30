UrduPoint.com
MCK Official Hands Over Vehicles, Equipment To Staff To Maintain Sanitation On Eid-ul Azha

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Khuzdar (MCK) Nazar Khan Zehri on Thursday handed over Suzuki vehicles, handcarts, jackets, masks, and bags for collecting offals to KMC's personnel to pick up offals for maintaining sanitation situation during Eid-ul Azha in the City

He said sanitation is also important to control the spread of the coronavirus and urged people that they should also cooperate with relevant staffs at their areas for sustaining of cleansing in celebration of Eid-ul Azha.

Earlier, Chief of Officer MCK Nazar Khan Zehri chaired a meeting to review measures of the cleansing of the City. Where concerned official briefed him that the City was divided into several sectors in the supervision of experienced officers in order to improve sanitation of the area.

Deep and long trenches have been made for dumping disposal of debris, offals from the site while complaint cells/ control rooms have been set up in order to solve problems of public regarding cleansing through complaint cells said in the meeting during the briefing.

The official also informed that four contact numbers of cells, 03336171627, 03363904519, 0331 7722305, 03328081787 have been displayed in different areas of the city so that people could contact on the same numbers.

Chief of MCK Nazar Khan said that it was also the duty of every citizen to keep the city clean and stressed that people would fulfill their responsibilities.

He clarified that the district administration and the municipal corporation are always at the forefront in the service of the citizens of Khuzdar.

