MCKRU Computer Science Degree To Get NCEAC Accreditation Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 08:10 PM

The Computer Science program of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University (MCKRU) will soon get registration of National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC)

It was disclosed by Dr. Bakhtiar Khan Kansi a professor of Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) during his visit to MCKRU along with NCEAC officials, a press release Thursday said.

He interacted with the students to inquire about issues faced by them in education, saying It is the need of the hour to acquaint students with modern technology enabling them self-sufficient in society.

Kansi said there was no lack of talent among our students but many times success has come to our students in the competitions of other provinces.

Earlier, MCKRU Registrar Dr. Mir Humayun Yousaf Shahwani briefed the NCEAC about the provision of education facilities and other matters of the varsity.

The team of NCEAC also visited various Departments of Computer Science including the Computer Lab and the Laboratory equipped with modern technology.

The Chairman of the Department of Computer Science, Dr. Lal Khan Baloch along with the Registrar gave a briefing to the team of NCEAC about the computer teaching manner and provision of education to the students.

The NCEAC officials expressed their satisfaction with the educational facilities provided to the students of the Department of Computer Science and appreciated the performance of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah and his entire team.

