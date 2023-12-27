Open Menu

MCKRU Organizes Ceremony On Occasion Of Quaid-e-Azam Day

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MCKRU organizes ceremony on occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Mir Chakar Khan Rind University (MCKRU) in collaboration with Frontier Corps (FC) North Balochistan organized Sibi Students Hunt academy on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day at the University's Auditorium Hall on Wednesday. Special guest Vice Chancellor MCKRU Professor Jahan Wash Karim, Major Halimi of FC Balochistan North, chief organizer Sabi Students Hunt Academy Abdul Hanan Durrani and other students of various schools addressed the ceremony, said a press release issued here.

The speakers said that the young generation should play their full role in taking the country forward according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam. By following the principles of leadership quality, the development and prosperity of the country and the nation and its bright future can be embellished, they maintained.

They said that if the students followed the guidelines given by the Father of the Nation to improve their skills, success would be their destiny.

The speakers further said that the Quaid-e-Azam united and organized all classes by awakening the nation through his insight, reasoning, thought-provoking speeches and extraordinary struggle.

The speakers said that while the Quaid-e-Azam taught patriotism, continuous struggle and fulfillment of great goals, he also set the path of faith, unity and organization so that the citizens could cross all the goals of development and stability in a good way.

Earlier, the students of different schools of Sibi city presented welcome tableau and national songs which were well appreciated by the participants of the event.

The birthday cake of the Quaid-e-Azam was also cut at the end of the cermony.

Related Topics

Balochistan Young Sibi Event All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah- ..

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

37 minutes ago
 Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elect ..

Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elections

3 hours ago
 Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response t ..

Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response to Australia's 318 runs

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted re ..

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

3 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

8 hours ago
 UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

17 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

17 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

17 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

17 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan