MCKRU organizes ceremony on occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Mir Chakar Khan Rind University (MCKRU) in collaboration with Frontier Corps (FC) North Balochistan organized Sibi Students Hunt academy on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day at the University's Auditorium Hall on Wednesday. Special guest Vice Chancellor MCKRU Professor Jahan Wash Karim, Major Halimi of FC Balochistan North, chief organizer Sabi Students Hunt Academy Abdul Hanan Durrani and other students of various schools addressed the ceremony, said a press release issued here.

The speakers said that the young generation should play their full role in taking the country forward according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam. By following the principles of leadership quality, the development and prosperity of the country and the nation and its bright future can be embellished, they maintained.

They said that if the students followed the guidelines given by the Father of the Nation to improve their skills, success would be their destiny.

The speakers further said that the Quaid-e-Azam united and organized all classes by awakening the nation through his insight, reasoning, thought-provoking speeches and extraordinary struggle.

The speakers said that while the Quaid-e-Azam taught patriotism, continuous struggle and fulfillment of great goals, he also set the path of faith, unity and organization so that the citizens could cross all the goals of development and stability in a good way.

Earlier, the students of different schools of Sibi city presented welcome tableau and national songs which were well appreciated by the participants of the event.

The birthday cake of the Quaid-e-Azam was also cut at the end of the cermony.