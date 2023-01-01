UrduPoint.com

MCKRUS's Contribution For Quality Education Hailed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MCKRUS's contribution for quality education hailed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Principal Government Girls College Mithri Sohail Domki said the teaching, research and quality education of Mir Chaakar Khan Rind University Sibi (MCKRUS) met with the professional requirements of the modern age.

He expressed these views during his visit to varsity accompanied by other teaching faculty of the college.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah and other faculty members welcomed the delegation of the Government Girls College Mithri.

The delegation was briefed about the positive steps taken in respect to higher education among the boys and girls of the area.

MCKRUS Vice Chancellor agreed that the teachers and management of the varsity will also visit the colleges in Sibi to exchange and share ideas of quality education.

