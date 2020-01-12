MCL Anti-encroachment Squads Demolish Various Structures
Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished various illegal structures in its jurisdiction.
The MCL squads in its operation on Sunday removed encroachments from Chona Mandi, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Islampura, Bedian Road (Wahga), Raiwind city, Kacha Jail Road and Allama Iqbal Road and shifted eight truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.
The anti-encroachment squad imposed Rs 27,250 fine on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.
During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.