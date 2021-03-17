UrduPoint.com
MCL Carries Out Anti-encroachment Operation In City

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:46 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to MCL spokesperson, the anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed material which encroached roads and bazaars in Shahdara, Badami Bagh, Anarkali, Raiwind, Johar Town, Ferozepur road, Children hospital, Darogawala, Major Jameel Shaheed road, Wahgah and Harbanspura and shifted 11 truckload of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 27,500 on various shopkeepers.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings,makeshift shops along side of various roads besides confiscating belongings of encroachers.

