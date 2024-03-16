MCL Carries Out Crackdown On Illegal Constructions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 07:58 PM
The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out a crackdown on illegal constructions and demolished various structures in the provincial capital on Saturday
A spokesperson for the MCL told the media that the Nishtar Zone squad, led by Metropolitan Officer Planning Chaudhry Saleem, demolished 4-kanal under-construction building of private school and 2-kanal commercial halls in Kamaha area.
At Shahjamal Town, a 12-marla under-construction hall was demolished. Industrial hall on 4-kanal land was also demolished at Atta Bakhsh Road.
Another industrial hall on 2-kanal land was demolished in the same locality.
Deputy Commissioner and MCL Administrator Rafia Haider emphasised the importance of obtaining approval for building designs before initiating construction work, stressing compliance with the urban laws. She highlighted the issuance of crackdown directives to the Planning Wing to address illegal constructions across all zones without any discrimination.
The DC also directed the Planning Wing to expedite approval process for building designs to ensure convenience of citizens within the specified deadlines.
