MCL Cleanup Operation Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 07:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.

An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Tuesday that encroachment squad removed 240 encroachments from various locations of the city. Seventy encroachments were removed from Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, 10 from Ravi zone, eight from Gulberg zone, nine from Aziz Bhatti zone, 18 from Shalimar zone, 21 in Nishtar zone and and 10 from Wahga zone while the remaining were removed from other hotspots areas of the city.

A total of 185 warning notices and challans were issued besides confiscating a huge quantity of encroachers’ belongings.

During the operation, 245 banners were removed and various selling points of vulture meat for charity, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht, were cleared. The services wing of the corporation replaced and repaired 185 streetlights. The anti-smog spray was conducted at 41 roads while water was also sprayed at 15 points.

MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the operation and warned that the operation would continue till clearance of all city roads and bazaars.

