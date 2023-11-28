Open Menu

MCL Clears 280 Encroachments, Seized 11 Trucks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 11:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.

MCL spokesperson told the media here on Tuesday that an anti-encroachment squad removed 280 encroachments during the last 24 hours from various locations of the city. 70 encroachments were removed from Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, 10 from Ravi zone, eight from Gulburg zone, nine from Aziz Bhatti zone, 18 from Shalimar zone, 21 in Nishtar zone, 10 from Wahga zone and remaining from other places of the provincial capital.

A total of 142 warning notices and challans were issued, during the period while 11 truck-load were shifted to MCL junk yard.

During the operation, 430 banners were removed and 55 spots were preserved from wall chalking.The planning wing of the corporation stopped construction activities at five sites and issued final warnings to them, while services wing replaced and repaired 185 street-lights. The anti-smog spray was also conducted at various roads of the city which covered almost 109-km area.

MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the encroachment operation and warned that the operation would continue till clearance of the city roads and bazaars. He urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments and bring back the lost glory of the provincial capital.

