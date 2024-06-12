MCL Closed Down 66 Unauthorized Cattle Sales Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) In an ongoing crackdown against illegal cattle markets, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has shut down 66 unauthorized sale points in the provincial capital.
MCL Administrator and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media on Wednesday that a comprehensive operation has been initiated against illegal cattle markets in all nine administrative zones of Lahore.
During the move, 24 cattle sale points were closed down in Aziz Bhatti zone, 08 in Allama Iqbal zone, 02 in Gulberg zone, 09 in Ravi zone, 08 in Shalimar zone, 09 in Wagha zone and 06 points of illegal cattle markets were eliminated in Nishtar zone.
FIRs were also registered against 09 individuals for resistance.
The DC said that illegal cattle markets severely disrupt traffic flow on the roads, adding that the sale and purchase of animals was prohibited outside the designated cattle markets. She warned of strict legal action in case of violations of the given guidelines. The operation against illegal cattle markets will continue in the city, the DC added.
Recent Stories
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shehbaz lauds Finland’s support for UNSC non-permanent membership9 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest four9 minutes ago
-
NAB takes action on sugar broker's mysterious disappearance19 minutes ago
-
Two accused of murder, facilitator held19 minutes ago
-
Activist on World Day against Child Labour calls for collective approach to end child labour29 minutes ago
-
Three sanitary workers asphyxiated38 minutes ago
-
Eid Security Plan ready: SSP Sukkur39 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to solving masses problems in Chaman: Zialullah48 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur reviewed preparation of Eid-ul- Adha48 minutes ago
-
PHMM ensuring standard health service to Hujjaj, treated Over 90,000 Pilgrims Since May 9: Director59 minutes ago
-
Pesco, police launch joint operation against power theft59 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of Malawi vice president in a plane crash1 hour ago