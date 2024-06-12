Open Menu

MCL Closed Down 66 Unauthorized Cattle Sales Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 01:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) In an ongoing crackdown against illegal cattle markets, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has shut down 66 unauthorized sale points in the provincial capital.

MCL Administrator and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media on Wednesday that a comprehensive operation has been initiated against illegal cattle markets in all nine administrative zones of Lahore.

During the move, 24 cattle sale points were closed down in Aziz Bhatti zone, 08 in Allama Iqbal zone, 02 in Gulberg zone, 09 in Ravi zone, 08 in Shalimar zone, 09 in Wagha zone and 06 points of illegal cattle markets were eliminated in Nishtar zone.

FIRs were also registered against 09 individuals for resistance.

The DC said that illegal cattle markets severely disrupt traffic flow on the roads, adding that the sale and purchase of animals was prohibited outside the designated cattle markets. She warned of strict legal action in case of violations of the given guidelines. The operation against illegal cattle markets will continue in the city, the DC added.

