MCL closes down 10 unauthorized cattle sales points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) In an ongoing crackdown against illegal cattle markets, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has shut down 10 unauthorized sale points in the provincial capital.

MCL Administrator and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media on Monday that a comprehensive operation has been initiated against illegal cattle markets in all nine administrative zones of Lahore.

During the move, eight cattle sale points were closed down in Data Ganj Buksh zone and two points were shutdown in Ravi zone. FIRs were also registered against four individuals for resistance.

The DC said that illegal cattle markets severely disrupt traffic flow on the roads, adding that the sale and purchase of animals is prohibited outside the designated cattle markets. She warned of strict legal action in case of violations of the given guidelines. The operation against illegal cattle markets will continue in the city, the DC added.