Open Menu

MCL Closes Down 10 Unauthorized Cattle Sales Points

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM

MCL closes down 10 unauthorized cattle sales points

In an ongoing crackdown against illegal cattle markets, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has shut down 10 unauthorized sale points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) In an ongoing crackdown against illegal cattle markets, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has shut down 10 unauthorized sale points in the provincial capital.

MCL Administrator and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media on Monday that a comprehensive operation has been initiated against illegal cattle markets in all nine administrative zones of Lahore.

During the move, eight cattle sale points were closed down in Data Ganj Buksh zone and two points were shutdown in Ravi zone. FIRs were also registered against four individuals for resistance.

The DC said that illegal cattle markets severely disrupt traffic flow on the roads, adding that the sale and purchase of animals is prohibited outside the designated cattle markets. She warned of strict legal action in case of violations of the given guidelines. The operation against illegal cattle markets will continue in the city, the DC added.

Related Topics

Lahore Traffic Sale Market Media All

Recent Stories

No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session ..

No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7 ..

1 minute ago
 Woman, daughter killed in road accident

Woman, daughter killed in road accident

1 minute ago
 Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

1 minute ago
 IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery ..

IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case

1 minute ago
 LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving ..

LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge

10 minutes ago
 People friendly entertainment projects to be initi ..

People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamaba ..

10 minutes ago
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 ..

Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines ..

10 minutes ago
 CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters

CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters

10 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial ..

Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land

10 minutes ago
 U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Educa ..

U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education

33 minutes ago
 Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggli ..

Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister

12 minutes ago
 12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire

12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan