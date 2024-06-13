Open Menu

MCL Closes Down 51 Unauthorised Cattle Sales Points

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 08:00 PM

MCL closes down 51 unauthorised cattle sales points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) In the ongoing crackdown on illegal cattle markets, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has shut down 51 unauthorised sale points in the provincial capital.

MCL Administrator and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told the media on Thursday that a comprehensive operation has been initiated against illegal cattle markets in all nine administrative zones of Lahore.

During the move, 10 cattle sale points were closed down in Aziz Bhatti zone, 11 in Allama Iqbal zone, four in Gulberg zone, six in Ravi zone, eight in Shalimar zone, nine in Wagha zone and three points of illegal cattle markets were closed in Nishtar zone. FIRs were also registered against seven individuals for offering resistance.

