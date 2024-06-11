MCL closes down 7 unauthorized cattle sales points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) In an ongoing crackdown against illegal cattle markets, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has shut down seven unauthorized sale points in the provincial capital.

MCL Administrator and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media on Tuesday that a comprehensive operation has been initiated against illegal cattle markets in all nine administrative zones of Lahore.

During the move, seven cattle sale points were closed down in Ravi zone near Saggian Pull and five truck-load of confiscated goods were shifted to MCL yard.

FIRs were also registered against eight individuals for resistance.

The DC said that illegal cattle markets severely disrupt traffic flow on the roads, adding that the sale and purchase of animals was prohibited outside the designated cattle markets. She warned of strict legal action in case of violations of the given guidelines. The operation against illegal cattle markets will continue in the city, the DC added.