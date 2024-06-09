MCL Closes Down 72 Unauthorized Cattle Sales Points
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) In an ongoing crackdown against illegal cattle markets, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has shut down 72 unauthorized sale points in the provincial capital over the past three days.
MCL Administrator and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media on Sunday that a comprehensive operation has been initiated against illegal cattle markets in all nine administrative zones of Lahore.
During the last three days, 15 cattle sale points were closed down in Allama Iqbal zone, 16 in Wagah zone, 12 in Ravi zone, 9 in Samnabad zone, 4 in Shamilar zone, 12 in Aziz Bhatti zone and 4 points of illegal cattle markets were eliminated in Data Ganjh Buksh zone.
FIRs were also registered against 16 individuals for resistance.
The DC said that illegal cattle markets severely disrupt traffic flow on the roads, adding that the sale and purchase of animals was prohibited outside the designated cattle markets. She warned of strict legal action in case of violations of the given guidelines. The operation against illegal cattle markets will continue in the city, the DC added.
