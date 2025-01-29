Open Menu

MCL CO Reviews Employees’ Performance

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM

MCL CO reviews employees’ performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia chairing a

meeting at Town Hall on Wednesday reviewed performance of the employees.

During the session, Shahid Abbas Kathia personally engaged with each employee,

inquiring about the nature of their work and addressing their concerns.

He reassured them of his support in resolving issues they were facing.

Additionally, the CO assigned extra tasks to the employees, stressing the importance of

maintaining the city's aesthetic appeal.

He instructed staff to promptly remove banners,

streamers, or stickers found at various locations across the city to help preserve

the city’s cleanliness.

Employees were also directed to stay in regular contact with their respective zonal officers,

who will provide the necessary tools and equipment for the removal of these materials.

These additional responsibilities were assigned in line with the guidance of Lahore's Administrator

and Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza.

More Stories From Pakistan