MCL CO Reviews Employees’ Performance
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia chairing a
meeting at Town Hall on Wednesday reviewed performance of the employees.
During the session, Shahid Abbas Kathia personally engaged with each employee,
inquiring about the nature of their work and addressing their concerns.
He reassured them of his support in resolving issues they were facing.
Additionally, the CO assigned extra tasks to the employees, stressing the importance of
maintaining the city's aesthetic appeal.
He instructed staff to promptly remove banners,
streamers, or stickers found at various locations across the city to help preserve
the city’s cleanliness.
Employees were also directed to stay in regular contact with their respective zonal officers,
who will provide the necessary tools and equipment for the removal of these materials.
These additional responsibilities were assigned in line with the guidance of Lahore's Administrator
and Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February
Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024
American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..
Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024
Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India
Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest dacoits for looting medical store’s owner7 minutes ago
-
Kuli Katcheri held for minorities in Tank7 minutes ago
-
MCL CO reviews employees’ performance7 minutes ago
-
Food shortage persists in Kurram, citizens demand 500 trucks of supplies7 minutes ago
-
Muslim hands kicks off "Cleanliness Campaign 2025,make New Mirpur-AJK City clean" under Solid Waste ..17 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra vows to make the district drug-free17 minutes ago
-
Advisory for vegetables growers17 minutes ago
-
Police launch crackdown against drug pushers17 minutes ago
-
Man gets life imprisonment in murder case17 minutes ago
-
SP visits JPS to review security measures17 minutes ago
-
CM grieved at Saudi prince's death27 minutes ago
-
APP staff imparted rescue training37 minutes ago