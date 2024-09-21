MCL CO Stresses Enhanced Service Delivery For Citizens
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari, during a meeting held at the Jinnah Hall here on Saturday, reviewed the administrative matters and emphasized the importance of enhancing service delivery for citizens.
The meeting included key officials, such as the heads of various departments, including the Regulation Headquarters, Zonal Officers, Planning Headquarters, Zonal Planning Officers, and the Director of Administration.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on various strategies aimed at enhancing municipal services.
MCL Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari emphasized the urgent need to eliminate livestock from residential areas, remove encroachments, banners, streamers, and other unauthorized structures. He stated, "There will be no tolerance for makeshift settlements in vacant plots." The Regulation Wing has been tasked with ensuring the swift removal of such encroachments.
Ali Abbas Bukhari highlighted that actions against illegal constructions would be conducted across all zones without discrimination. He reiterated the necessity of collaboration between the business community and residents to rid the city of encroachments and visual pollution.
To address visual pollution specifically, the removal of banners, streamers, and flexes from major roads and neighborhoods will be prioritized. Citizens will also be educated about the use of digital streamers and screens to modernize advertising practices.
Addressing environmental concerns, he noted that buffalo pens contribute to mosquito breeding, waste accumulation, and damage to drainage systems, asserting that no new buffalo pens will be permitted in the city.
The MCL Chief Officer said that practical measures are being implemented to restore the beauty of Lahore, reinforcing the commitment to a cleaner, safer, and more aesthetically pleasing urban environment.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Judge PHC visits Sub Jail Swabi20 minutes ago
-
Citizens concerned over rising street crime in Multan20 minutes ago
-
BISP releases quarterly tranche in Sargodha20 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for hoarding, profiteering30 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris continue to suffer under Indian occupation as 'world observes day of peace': report40 minutes ago
-
Govt measures show positive signs in each sector: Rana Mashhood40 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police releases performance report40 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program40 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reaffirms commitment to peace50 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reaffirms party’s commitment to justice, democracy50 minutes ago
-
FBR sets Sept 30 deadline for income tax returns, no extension to be granted: Spokesperson50 minutes ago
-
700 kanal state and reclaimed in Khanewal1 hour ago