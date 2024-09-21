Open Menu

MCL CO Stresses Enhanced Service Delivery For Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MCL CO stresses enhanced service delivery for citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari, during a meeting held at the Jinnah Hall here on Saturday, reviewed the administrative matters and emphasized the importance of enhancing service delivery for citizens.

The meeting included key officials, such as the heads of various departments, including the Regulation Headquarters, Zonal Officers, Planning Headquarters, Zonal Planning Officers, and the Director of Administration.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on various strategies aimed at enhancing municipal services.

MCL Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari emphasized the urgent need to eliminate livestock from residential areas, remove encroachments, banners, streamers, and other unauthorized structures. He stated, "There will be no tolerance for makeshift settlements in vacant plots." The Regulation Wing has been tasked with ensuring the swift removal of such encroachments.

Ali Abbas Bukhari highlighted that actions against illegal constructions would be conducted across all zones without discrimination. He reiterated the necessity of collaboration between the business community and residents to rid the city of encroachments and visual pollution.

To address visual pollution specifically, the removal of banners, streamers, and flexes from major roads and neighborhoods will be prioritized. Citizens will also be educated about the use of digital streamers and screens to modernize advertising practices.

Addressing environmental concerns, he noted that buffalo pens contribute to mosquito breeding, waste accumulation, and damage to drainage systems, asserting that no new buffalo pens will be permitted in the city.

The MCL Chief Officer said that practical measures are being implemented to restore the beauty of Lahore, reinforcing the commitment to a cleaner, safer, and more aesthetically pleasing urban environment.

