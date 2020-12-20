LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) is all committed to maintain cleanliness and beauty of the capital city of Punjab and to this effect, the Corporation is carrying out anti-encroachment operations regularly on main city roads and markets, besides demolishing illegal structures including building, plazas and other commercial constructions in the various parts of the provincial capital.

The MCL spokesman told APP here on Sunday that around six operations were carried out against the encroachers on roads and markets last week.

The MCL also imposed a total of Rs 104,600 as fine and shifted 36 truck-loads of confiscated belongings of these encroachers to its junkyard.

He said that Commissioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman had also issued clear instructions to the MCL officers of all nine zones of provincial capital to gear up anti-encroachment drive and make the city clean and encroachment-free.

Anti-encroachment operations, he maintained, were mostly conducted on major roads and congested areas of the city including Shah Alam Market, Anarkali, Ichra Bazaar, Sanda, Qainchi, Ferozpur Road, Karim Block, Yateem Khana Chowk, Dholanwal, Moon Market, Mcleod Road, Bohar Chowk, Landa Bazaar, Railway Station, Badami Bagh, Bhati, Jallu Mor, Main Market, MM Alam Road, Liberty Market, Johar Town G-1 Market, Thokar Niaz Baig and Shahdara.

To a question, he said that headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squads imposed heavy fines on various shopkeepers violating the MCL rules and also cleared various markets and roads of illegal structures including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops in the markets and along sides of the roads, besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.

To another query, the spokesman said that MCL squads were also taking strict action against illegal commercial buildings, and demolished around 27 illegal constructions and sealed 16 buildings during last week in the area of Ichra Bazzar, Multan Road, Nonaria Chowk, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Kasur Pura, Sandha, Ravi Road, Mehmood Booti, Grand Trunk Road, Darampura and Ghaziabad.