MCL completes 52,615 square feet of patchwork on city roads

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has successfully completed 52,615 square feet of patchwork on the city's repairable roads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has successfully completed 52,615 square feet of patchwork on the city's repairable roads.

MCL Administrator Rafia Haider directed the Services Wing on Friday to work for betterment of the city.

Under the supervision of MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed, all zonal officers are actively involved in the field. Work for the maintenance of over 3,600 streetlights in various zones had also been carried out. Furthermore, removal of 1,120 posters and banners from 180 locations and removal of wall-chalking from 140 locations had been achieved. Along with the removal of cables from 25 locations, 25 manholes were covered and maintained.