Open Menu

MCL Completes 52,615 Square Feet Of Patchwork On City Roads

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 07:12 PM

MCL completes 52,615 square feet of patchwork on city roads

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has successfully completed 52,615 square feet of patchwork on the city's repairable roads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has successfully completed 52,615 square feet of patchwork on the city's repairable roads.

MCL Administrator Rafia Haider directed the Services Wing on Friday to work for betterment of the city.

Under the supervision of MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed, all zonal officers are actively involved in the field. Work for the maintenance of over 3,600 streetlights in various zones had also been carried out. Furthermore, removal of 1,120 posters and banners from 180 locations and removal of wall-chalking from 140 locations had been achieved. Along with the removal of cables from 25 locations, 25 manholes were covered and maintained.

Related Topics

Lahore All From

Recent Stories

Mushaal Mullick, Chairman of Muslim Scholars’ or ..

Mushaal Mullick, Chairman of Muslim Scholars’ organization discuss women empow ..

8 minutes ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Punjab pavilion at Lok ..

Malaysian delegation visits Punjab pavilion at Lok Mela

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner underscores need of joint strategy to ..

Commissioner underscores need of joint strategy to effectively resolve human rig ..

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Home Minister emphasizes collaboration for e ..

Sindh Home Minister emphasizes collaboration for enhanced security measures

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects construction work of Rwp R ..

10 minutes ago
 999 wardens, 110 patrol officers to perform duties ..

999 wardens, 110 patrol officers to perform duties at Raiwind Ijtima

10 minutes ago
Special cabinet meeting approves increase in stipe ..

Special cabinet meeting approves increase in stipends of TMOs

10 minutes ago
 BZU awards degrees to over 11,000 graduates at 18t ..

BZU awards degrees to over 11,000 graduates at 18th convocation

10 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Sister Zeph for winning Global Te ..

PM congratulates Sister Zeph for winning Global Teacher Prize

10 minutes ago
 Gaza 'carnage simply must stop': top UN aid offici ..

Gaza 'carnage simply must stop': top UN aid official

18 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Sheikh Rasheed in four ..

ATC grants interim bail to Sheikh Rasheed in four cases

18 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on Human Leptospirosis

NIH issues advisory on Human Leptospirosis

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan