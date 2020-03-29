MCL conducts anti-corona spray operation in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Sunday once again conducted anti-corona spray operation.

According to MCL spokesman, the squad of the department sprayed at Lahore High Court (LHC) premises, Mall road, Regal Chowk, Istanbul Chowk, Hall Road, Bus Stands of the city and other public places.

He further said that anti-corona spray operation was conducted underthe direction of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and departmentalsquads were spraying various parts of the city with dire responsibility.