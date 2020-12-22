MCL conducts anti-encroachment operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital, on Tuesday.

The anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from Wandala Road, Shahdara, Band Road, Samnabad, Gulshan Ravi, Allama Iqbal Town, G.

T Road, Quaid-i-Azam Interchange, Ghoray Shah, Jory Pul, Altaf Colony and shifted eight truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 25,800 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings,make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.