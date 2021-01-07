UrduPoint.com
MCL Conducts Anti-encroachment Operation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

MCL conducts anti-encroachment operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital, on Thursday.

According to an MCL spokesperson here, the anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from Badami Bagh, Shahdara, Chishtian High school near fish market, Montgomery Road, Chowburji, Multan Road, Shahpur Kanjran, Kahna, Makkah Colony, Gulburg, Jallo Morr, Sher Shah Road, Shalamar and Wali Park, Aziz Bhatti Zone and shifted 12 truckloads of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 27,800 on various shopkeepers.

The MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops alongside various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.

More Stories From Pakistan

