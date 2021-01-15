UrduPoint.com
MCL Conducts Anti-encroachment Operation

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:10 PM

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital on Friday.

According to the MCL spokesperson, an anti-encroachment squad removed encroachments from Fuwara Chowk opposite Lahore Hotel, Australia Chowk, Mintgumry Road, Abit Road, Shah Jamal Road, Rehmanpura, Madina Tower to Muslim Town, Haji camp, Railway Station, Allama Iqbal Road, Shalamar Chowk, Basharat Road and Darogha wala to Quaid-i-Azam Interchange besides shifting 14 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 43,600 on various shopkeepers.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings,make-shift shops on various roads.

More Stories From Pakistan

